Latest NewsAutomobile

Bajaj launches Discover 110 CBS in India : Price and Features

Feb 26, 2019, 04:03 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Bajaj Discover 110 CBS is now available at a price of ? 53,273 (ex-showroom, Pune), and commands a premium of ? 563 over the non-CBS model. The combined braking system offers more controlled braking on the motorcycle and is mandatory on motorcycles below 125 cc. Larger displacement two-wheelers, meanwhile, need to have Anti-Lock Brakes or ABS as a standard feature starting from April 1, 2019.

Bajaj has also been rolling out the CBS and ABS-equipped versions of its other motorcycles in India. Apart from CBS, the 2019 Bajaj Discover 110 does not get any changes. The bikes continues to draw power from the 115 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned to produce 8.6 bhp and 9.81 Nm of peak torque. The bike gets 130 mm drum brakes at either end and uses telescopic forks up front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The Discover 110 also gets an elongated seat for maximum comfort.

The Bajaj Discover 110 was launched last year alongside the new Discover 125. The motorcycle retains the familiar styling that the Discover family has had over the years and was the company’s attempt to re-establish the brand in the commuter segment.

Tags

Related Articles

West Bengal Contibutes Rs 10 crore for Kerala flood relief: Bengal CM

Aug 19, 2018, 06:03 pm IST

Vijay Diwas: nation remembers and pays tribute to 1971 soldiers

Dec 16, 2017, 01:44 pm IST
dyfi jeevan lal

This DYFI Leader Who Tried to Abuse a Woman is Known For Something Much Worse!

Sep 5, 2018, 08:37 am IST
positive-response-moody-new-credit-ratings

Is it a positive response to Moody’ new credit ratings?

Feb 23, 2018, 07:12 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close