IAF operation in Pakistan: Check Out the Reactions of Major Leaders

Feb 26, 2019, 11:02 am IST
Indian Air Force jets crossed the Line of Control and destroyed a major terrorist camp in Balakote sector, sources said. The air strike which occurred around 3 30 am dropped 1000 kg bombs on terror camps across Line of Control, completely destroying it. Reactions of politicians and leaders are coming in and here are a few of them:

Rahul Gandhi

“I salute the pilots of the IAF

Arvind Kejriwal

“I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan

Tejashwi Yadav

“We salute the bravery of our pilots and Air Force. We are blessed and proud of our forces. Jai Hind

Mamata Banerjee

IAF also means India’s Amazing Fighters. Jai Hind

