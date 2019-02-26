IAF operation in Pakistan: Here is What Omar Abdullah Said

Indian Air Force jets crossed the Line of Control and destroyed a major terrorist camp in Balakote sector, sources said. The air strike which occurred around 3 30 am dropped 1000 kg bombs on terror camps across Line of Control, completely destroying it.

But Politician Omar Adbullah has certain converns about attack: “The problem now becomes PM Imran Khan’s commitment to his country – “Pakistan will not think about responding, Pakistan WILL respond”. What shape will response take? Where will response be? Will India have to respond to Pakistan’s response?” he Tweeted.

In an earlier tweet he said “Wow, if this is true this was not a small strike by any stretch of imagination but will wait for official word, should any be forthcoming” he tweeted.