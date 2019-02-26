Latest NewsIndia

IAF Strike in POK: Did India Break International Laws by Crossing Boundaries? Listen to What Subramanian Swamy Says

Feb 26, 2019, 09:40 am IST
Indian Air Force jets crossed the Line of Control and destroyed a major terrorist camp in Balakote sector, sources said. The air strike which occurred around 3 30 am dropped 1000 kg bombs on terror camps across Line of Control, completely destroying it. More reports of the air strike are only coming in and before talks about India breaking international laws have started, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy defended India’s action. He said Kashmir is our own territory and hence this is not a violation of any laws. He tweeted:

“We are bombing our own territory temporarily called PoK. So no international law was broken but it is in self-defence”.

