Latest NewsIndia

Make In India : India successfully test fires “Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile”

Feb 26, 2019, 06:42 pm IST
Less than a minute

India successfully test fired a Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) from a test range off the coast of Odisha. The missile was developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in association with Bharat Electronics Limited and Bharat Dynamics Limited for the Indian Army.

The missile is all-weather, an all-terrain missile with electronic countermeasures against jamming by aircraft radars. The missile can be mounted on a truck and is stored in a canister. It has a range of 25-30 km. The first test firing of the missile took place on 4 June 2017. It was followed by the second successful test on 3 July 2017.

 

Tags

Related Articles

China bars pilgrims from taking a dip in Lake Mansarovar : Sushma Swaraj’s clarification out

May 28, 2018, 07:03 pm IST

Woman arrested for biting off thumb finger of police officer who stopped her

Jan 31, 2018, 11:13 pm IST

Sreesanth’s Ex-girlfriend came up with claims that He Was Cheating on His Wife

Oct 12, 2018, 08:02 pm IST
ATM

ATM cash looted by loaders; Rs 1.7 crore stolen

Aug 4, 2018, 12:07 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close