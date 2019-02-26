Make In India : India successfully test fires “Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile”

India successfully test fired a Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) from a test range off the coast of Odisha. The missile was developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in association with Bharat Electronics Limited and Bharat Dynamics Limited for the Indian Army.

The missile is all-weather, an all-terrain missile with electronic countermeasures against jamming by aircraft radars. The missile can be mounted on a truck and is stored in a canister. It has a range of 25-30 km. The first test firing of the missile took place on 4 June 2017. It was followed by the second successful test on 3 July 2017.