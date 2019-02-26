Pak Minister Says Clouds of dangers are hovering over them

Latest NewsIndia

The JeM camp was run by the terror group’s chief Masood Azhar’s brother-in-law Yusuf Azhar. A very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers and senior commanders were eliminated in the strike. After the attack, PAK minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said:

“I have already said that I don’t want to mislead the public. Clouds of danger are hovering over us and we will have to remain alert,” Pakistan’s Samaa TV quoted him saying.

The Pakistan foreign minister called a high-level emergency meeting on Tuesday for consultation with former foreign secretaries and senior diplomats hours after IAF carried out air strikes across the LoC.

