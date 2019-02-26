Latest NewsIndia

PM Narendra Modi unveils World’s largest “Bhagavad Gita” : Watch Video

Feb 26, 2019, 06:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled a giant Bhagavad Gita, running into 670 pages and weighing 800 kg, at the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in East of Kailash New Delhi. As per ISCKON, the holy book measuring 2.8 metres by 2 metres is the world’s largest sacred book. ISKCON is also colloquially known as the Hare Krishna movement. The society has more than 400 temples and runs 100 vegetarian restaurants and a wide variety of community-serving projects.

ISKCON in a statement said, “With an artistic touch of 18 exquisite paintings and an innovative elegant layout, the book has been printed in Milan, Italy, on YUPO synthetic paper so as to make it untearable and waterproof.” The ISKCON temple in south Delhi, endowed with unique latticed towers having a fusion of traditional design.

 

Tags

Related Articles

India will grow, people have belief in BJP Govt, says Gadkari

Jun 8, 2017, 10:56 pm IST
Daler Mehndi

Daler Mehndi gets bail after being sentenced for human trafficking

Mar 16, 2018, 04:14 pm IST

107 companies and 7LLP’s under surveillance: PNB Scam

Mar 17, 2018, 04:09 pm IST

Bajaj launches ‘Platina 110’ new edition with CBS : Price and Features

Dec 3, 2018, 08:11 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close