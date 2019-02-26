PM Narendra Modi unveils World’s largest “Bhagavad Gita” : Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled a giant Bhagavad Gita, running into 670 pages and weighing 800 kg, at the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in East of Kailash New Delhi. As per ISCKON, the holy book measuring 2.8 metres by 2 metres is the world’s largest sacred book. ISKCON is also colloquially known as the Hare Krishna movement. The society has more than 400 temples and runs 100 vegetarian restaurants and a wide variety of community-serving projects.

#WATCH Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the largest Bhagavad Gita of the world, at ISKCON temple. pic.twitter.com/zOnmLQJiRx — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

ISKCON in a statement said, “With an artistic touch of 18 exquisite paintings and an innovative elegant layout, the book has been printed in Milan, Italy, on YUPO synthetic paper so as to make it untearable and waterproof.” The ISKCON temple in south Delhi, endowed with unique latticed towers having a fusion of traditional design.