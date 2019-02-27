200 Hours of Planning, Sukhoi Fighter Jets For Backup- Here is How India took Revenge for Pulwama

The Jaish-e-Muhammad had masterminded the February 14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in south Kashmir’s Pulwama that killed 40 jawans. The group is headed by Masood Azhar, whose brother-in-law Yousuf Azhar reportedly ran the camps which was hit by Indian Air Force.

Quite a lot of planning went into Indian attack as they got intel that terrorists are planning for another suicide attack in a few days time. Soon a meeting was held among top government officials and ministers concerned, the chiefs of the Army, Navy and IAF and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval to give terrorists a strong response.

The airstrike involved over 200 hours of planning and India had over 16 sukhoi fighter jets backing up the 12 mirage 2000 jets, incase of an emergency.

“Mirage jets left their base in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and after mid-air fuelling over Adampur in Punjab, they struck the terror camps in Balakot.” said a source.

Fighter and other aircraft took off from several air bases in Western and Central commands at about the same time, leaving Pakistani defence officials confused as to where they were heading, the PTI report said, citing sources. A small group of aircraft broke away from the swarm and headed to Balakot where “the sleeping terrorists were sitting ducks for the Indian bombing,” said one source.