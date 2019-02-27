Airport shutdown notification lifted

Commercial flights operations resume in airports. The government has lifted the airport shutdown notification.

The NOTAM (Notice to Airmen to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards along a flight route) which was earlier issued by Indian authorities has been withdrawn. DGCA confirmed that operations at all the airports have been resumed “as of now”.

Earlier today, the DGCA issued a NOTAM saying that operations at the airports in Pathankot, Srinagar, Amritsar, Jammu, Leh, Shimla, Kullu Manali, Kangra, and Pithoragarh will be shut till further notice.

The action was taken after the Pakistani fighter jet entered into the Indian side.