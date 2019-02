Gold prices rose by another Rs 19 to Rs 33,247 per 10 gram. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold to be delivered in March rose by Rs 19, or 0.06 %, at Rs 33,247 per 10 gram. Globally, spot gold fell 0.11% to USD 1,328 an ounce in New York.

Silver prices edged higher by 0.06 per cent to Rs 40,078 per kg. silver for delivery in March up Rs 24, or 0.06% to Rs 40,078 per kg.