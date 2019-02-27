Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in encounter

In Jammu and Kashmir, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Memandhar in Shopian district. Security forces also recovered arms and ammunition from the spot. Five soldiers of the Indian Army were injured in the encounter in Shopian.

A joint team of Army, CRPF and police launched a cordon and search operation last night on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area. As the forces intensified searches and zeroed-in on the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, triggering an encounter.