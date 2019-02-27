Latest NewsIndia

J&K : Two JeM terrorists killed in encounter with security forces

Feb 27, 2019, 10:06 am IST
In Jammu and Kashmir, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Memandhar in Shopian district this morning.

Security forces also recovered arms and ammunition from the spot. Sources said, a joint team of Army, CRPF and police launched a cordon and search operation last night on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the forces intensified searches and zeroed-in on the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, triggering an encounter.

