Suresh Gopi to share screen space with his son Gokul Suresh

Feb 27, 2019, 10:35 pm IST
Malayalam superstar Suresh Gopi will soon be back in the screen. But this time not alone but with his son Gokul Suresh. The father and the son are going to share the screen space very soon. Gokul will be playing the lead role while Suresh Gopi plays another important character with strong significance in the movie.

Earlier it was said that the two will be sharing screen space in ‘Lelam 2’, but there have been no updates about the project. Gokul has now confirmed that such a project is currently in discussion.

