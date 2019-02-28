Latest NewsIndia

2nd Edition of Indian Sign Language Dictionary launched

Feb 28, 2019, 09:50 pm IST
Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot launched the 2nd Edition of Indian Sign Language (ISL) Dictionary in New Delhi. The dictionary is brought out by Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

The Dictionary includes six thousand words under the categories of academic, legal, medical, technical and everyday terms. The first edition of the dictionary with three thousand words was launched in March last year.

