Indian Navy and Coastguard on Vigil, Ready for Any Action

Pakistani army Wednesday violated ceasefire for the sixth consecutive day and resorted to firing and heavy mortar shelling on forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, prompting Indian Army to retaliate befittingly. India is expecting a strong retaliation from Pakistan and that is not just along the northern borders. The Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard also are on high alert on Wednesday along the coastline of Tamil Nadu amid the escalation of tension between India and Pakistan.

Indian Navy commander T Venkataramani (Retd) told a national media that the Indian coast was now well prepared to handle threats like the 26/11 attack.

“We have radars all around. We also have Coast Guard patrolling the sea with increased strength in vessels and interceptor boats being pressed into action. We are well prepared to take on Pakistan Navy and our Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance is such that we have the ability to patrol the seas from Australia to South Africa,” he said.

South India is home to critical infrastructure, including nuclear installations in Kalpakkam in Chennai and Koodankulam near Kanyakumari.