Lata Mangeshkar Announces this Huge Amount to help Indian Army

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar will donate Rs one crore to the Indian army to honour the soldiers who were martyred in Pulwama terror attack, her brother Hridaynath said in a statement.

The donation of Rs 1 crore will be handed over to the Indian Army on April 24, which is also her father Master Dinanath Mangeshkar’s death anniversary. The announcement comes within the wake of Pulwama terror attacks that killed 40 CRPF jawans.

Talking about her decision to donate money, she told Maharashtra Times, “Many people in the industry always help soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the nation. Even now, people from the industry are helping out. We have also announced something from our end.”

Forty CRPF soldiers were killed and five others critically injured when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into their bus on February 14.