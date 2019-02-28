The Indian Airforce Wing Commander Abhinandan will be released tomorrow. Pakistan has officially declared Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The decision was taken in the joint meeting of Pak assembly.

Abhinadhan was detained by the Pak authorities yesterday. His fighter jet was crashed down in the Pak observatory Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan on Thursday said that it will decide on the status of captive Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman “in a couple of days”. Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said that the Indian pilot, who was caught on Wednesday, was “safe and healthy”.

“India has raised the matter of the pilot with us. We’ll decide in a couple of days what convention will apply to him and whether to give him Prisoner of War (POW) status or not,” he said.