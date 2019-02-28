Your enemy is our enemy” This is What Wasim Akram Tells India

Pakistani army Wednesday violated ceasefire for the sixth consecutive day and resorted to firing and heavy mortar shelling on forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, prompting Indian Army to retaliate befittingly.

The situation is escalating fast and former cricketer Wasim Akram said both India and Pakistan are fighting the same enemy.

“With my heavy heart I appeal to yours, India,Pakistan is not your enemy, Your enemy is our enemy! How much more blood needs to be spilled before we realise we are both fighting the same battle.We need brothers in arm if we want to beat this war on terror #TogetherWeWin #NoToWar” he said.