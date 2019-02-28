Zomato Gets Strict Instructions from FSSAI

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a notice to online food delivery firm Zomato asking it to get a food safety licence for their operations.

Citing section 31 of The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, FSSAI said no person or firm can carry out any food business without a licence.

Sources said that although the Zomato authorities claimed that they do not prepare food themselves and are only engaged in supply, they were still issued a notice asking for procurement of food safety licence since “they are engaged in last-mile delivery and hence responsible for the safety of food products.”

“The FSSAI has also sought the medical certificates of all the employees who work with food outlets associated with Zomato who are directly involved in food preparation and packaging,” said Ramesh Singh, food safety officer of the nagar.