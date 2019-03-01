Abhinandan Chanted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” Before Held Captive

Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, captured by Pakistan on Wednesday, will be released today as a “gesture of peace”, Imran Khan declared on Thursday, signaling a pullback hours after the US called for immediate de-escalation and President Donald Trump revealed that there would be “reasonably attractive news” from Pakistan and India.

Now, stories of Abhinandan’s incredible resistance are coming up. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman

swallowed a quarter of his secret documents and dumped other papers of his survival kit in a pond before being captured by Pakistani civilians and handed over to the Pakistan army in a survival-behind-enemy-lines drama

that also saw him discharge his pistol in the air to scare off a mob while one of the civilians shot at the downed pilot’s leg.

After he was mauled, six Pakistan Army soldiers arrived and took him in custody. The documents reveal that Shoaib had called the Army. They drove 58 km, from Horran to Bhimber military headquarters in Muzaffarabad, in a Pakistan army jeep. Frenzied civilians along the road showered rose petals on the Pakistan army personnel for capturing the Indian pilot, Dawn reported

When he landed, he asked civilians there if it was India or Pakistan where he landed. They replied it was India and Abhinandan immediately chanted slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai.

Several countries had backed India’s move against terror and had built up pressure on Pakistan to act against terrorists on its soil.