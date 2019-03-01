Arnab Goswami Ecstatic About Pilot’s Release, Anand Mahindra Asks him to Exercise Restrain

Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, captured by Pakistan on Wednesday, will be released today as a “gesture of peace”, Imran Khan declared on Thursday, signaling a pullback hours after the US called for immediate de-escalation and President Donald Trump revealed that there would be “reasonably attractive news” from Pakistan and India.

The whole of India is happy about Abhinandan’s return and news anchor Arnab Goswami coudln’t hide his excitement.

Goswami-led Republic had tweeted, “Giving in to pressure, Pakistan to release Wing Commander Abhinandan…Nation celebrates India’s massive victory.”

However Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra felt Arnab is showing too much emotions and that it is the time to exercise restrain. He asked not to jeopardise Abhinandan’s safe return with calls of celebration. Here is his tweet.

“I rarely comment on media postures. But the prime objective now is to allow our soldier to come home safely. This is not the time to jeopardise that event with such calls for celebration… Arnab, please, we must exercise restraint…”