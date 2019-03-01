Encounter with militants: Five persons including four security personnel killed in Handwara

In an encounter with the militants, four security personnel killed. Two CRPF Inspectors and two officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed and ten other security personnel were injured in the gunfight at Babagund Langate area of Handwara in frontier Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on today.

A civilian was killed as well in the clashes that broke out near the encounter site between the forces and youth.

The CRPF and the Army personnel went to retrieve the militant bodies amid a lull, one of the two militants, earlier believed to be dead stood up and fired indiscriminately.

The encounter broke late last night after the joint team of the Army’s 22 RR, 92 Battalion CRPF and SOG launched a cordon-and-search operation at Khanan Babagund in Langate. During the searches, the militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

There was a lull in firing several times during the day but militants would resume firing as soon as the security forces advanced towards the house where the ultras were hiding.

10 security personnel were injured in the encounter. 10 persons were also injured in clashes between a group of youngsters and security personnel near the encounter site.