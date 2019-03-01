How Many Terrorists Died in India Air Attack? Listen to What Air Vice Marshal Says

A day after India carried out aerial strikes on a JeM camp in Balakot in Pakistan in which a “large number” of terrorists were killed, Jammu and Kashmir saw heightened military activity in the hours that followed. But people are still waiting for more details of Indian air strike. The citizens are eager to know exactly how many casualties were there on Pakistan side. Air chief Marshal said it is premature to speak about it now.

“Premature to say number of casualties on the camp, whatever we intended to destroy we got that result” he said.