Latest NewsIndia

Imran Khan a tape recorder of Pakistan army, says Subramanian Swamy

Mar 1, 2019, 02:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Friday said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is a “tape recorder” of the military and suggested it will be better for India to hold talks with their Army General than with him. “Imran Khan is the tape recorder of the military. He will only say what the military will tell him. There is no point in holding peace discussions with him, rather it would be better to hold talks with their Army General,” he said while talking to ANI.

On Pakistan’s decision to release Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, Swamy said, “Islamabad is not doing it as a goodwill gesture. They are doing it as Saudi Arabia has mounted pressure on them. Our pilot fell on their land with an Indian jet, so in accordance with the United Nation they are supposed to release him.”

He also said that BJP leaders should ask people to vote for them in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by promising that if given the mandate, the Centre will “teach a lesson” to Pakistan. “In front of the public, we should roll out a proposal that if voted to power again, the government will make sure that Pakistan is divided in four parts,” he said.

Tags

Related Articles

Petrol-pump

Central Govt likely to cut excise duty on fuel prices

May 21, 2018, 06:25 am IST

Madurai Meenakshi burns; shops and lives perished

Feb 3, 2018, 02:21 pm IST

Guess who at the top of the most sexiest stars in India: Tamannah is also on top 5

Nov 17, 2017, 04:11 pm IST

Activities and role of India will be investigated: Cambridge Analytica

Apr 25, 2018, 04:09 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close