K L Rahul Credits his Return to Form to this Former Cricketer

K L Rahul was once talked about as the next big thing in Indian cricket after Virat Kohli, but then his form had dipped a lot in recent times. The batsmen struggled to make any influential score for so long and to make matters worse, his comments on an Indian TV Show meant that he had to fight forces outside the cricket field as well. K L has now come back to form and his return to golden touch has come as a great relief to Indian cricket. Rahul said the time he spent with former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid helped him a lot.

got some time off from international cricket, so I could come back to India and reflect on what was not going right for me. Fortunately, I got to play some India A games where the pressure is a bit less and where I could focus on my skill and my technique.

“Got to spend a lot of time with Rahul Dravid, working on my game and chatting about cricket. He helped a lot in the five games I played for India A. The time I have spent in the middle has helped. It is nice to be back with the boys and back in blue,” said Rahul.

I hope so. Things happen as I said. Four-five years with Team India. Learnt about the game, where I stand as a cricketer, as a person so just try to get better from there and be consistent and keep performing,” he further added.