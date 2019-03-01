Pak foreign minister Will not Attend OIC meet as Sushama Swaraj is Invited

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has announced that he will not attend the foreign ministers’ meet of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) states over the invitation extended to external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

India is not a member of the OIC, but was invited as a guest of honour.

“I will not attend Council of Foreign Ministers as a matter of principle for having extended invitation as a Guest of Honour to Sushma Swaraj.” said Qureshi

Earlier in the day, Qureshi had said that he will not sit with Sushma Swaraj until tensions prevail at the borders. “Pakistan is the founder member of the OIC and it is our forum. We will attend it and put Pakistan’s view on the table. India is not even the observer of the OIC, they have been invited for the first time. I will not sit together with Sushma ji until tensions prevail at our borders,” Qureshi said.