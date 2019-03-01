Latest NewsIndia

Subramanian Swamy Says Imran Khan is a Tape Recorder of Pakistan Army

Mar 1, 2019, 04:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a ‘tape recorder’ of its military and suggested the Indian government to better hold it with the Army General of Pakistan than with him.

“Imran Khan is the tape recorder of the military. He will only say what the military will tell him. There is no point in holding peace discussions with him, rather it would be better to hold talks with their Army General,” he said while talking to ANI.

Tags

Related Articles

sexual abuse: Editor’s Guild suspends M.J.Akbar, Tarun Tejpal

Dec 12, 2018, 11:00 pm IST

In Just 24 hours 149 people killed in clashes between government loyalists and rebels

Nov 13, 2018, 08:29 am IST

Young girl with special looks goes viral in social media

Feb 1, 2018, 11:37 pm IST

Petrol pumps to sell these electronic appliances soon

May 18, 2017, 04:07 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close