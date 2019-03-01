Subramanian Swamy Says Imran Khan is a Tape Recorder of Pakistan Army

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a ‘tape recorder’ of its military and suggested the Indian government to better hold it with the Army General of Pakistan than with him.

“Imran Khan is the tape recorder of the military. He will only say what the military will tell him. There is no point in holding peace discussions with him, rather it would be better to hold talks with their Army General,” he said while talking to ANI.