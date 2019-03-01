This is what Pinarayi Vijayan said about Abhinandan’s release

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that it is heartening to learn about the release of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Vardhaman. He in his official social media handle expressed his feelings.

The Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Vardhaman was captured by Pakistan forces while he was following the Pakistan fighter jets which crossed the Indian border. He was detained by the Pakistan forces. But after the international pressure and India’s firm stand the Pakistan administration has declared that the Indian pilot will be released.

Abhinandan Vardhaman was released and had over to India at India-Pakistan border at Wagha today evening.

Read Pinarayi Vijayan’s Facebook Post: