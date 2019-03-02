Latest NewsIndia

Air Force does not belong to BJP,says P Chidambaram

Mar 2, 2019, 10:04 am IST
Former Home Minister P Chidambaram said on Friday the government was claiming credit for airstrikes carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Pakistan, stressing that his own Congress party behaved exemplarily.

BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed credit for the IAF operation at “purely political meetings” held across India, P Chidambaram said at the India Today Conclave in New Delhi.

“The IAF does not belong to the BJP. The IAF belongs to the country,” P Chidambaram said.

The government announced the pre-emptive strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan on Tuesday, less than two weeks after the terrorist group killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir. A day later, India said it had thwarted an attempt by Pakistan to target its military installations.

An Indian pilot captured by Pakistan on Wednesday — Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman — is about to be released.

