Latest NewsIndia

Amid India-Pak Tensions, Chiefs of IAF and NAVY to Get Z-Plus Security

Mar 2, 2019, 02:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

Indian Air Force chief Air Marshal BS Dhanoa and chief of Naval staff Admiral Sunil Lanba will get a Z-plus security cover, officials said. The decision was taken after a thorough review of the threat perception to the two chiefs in the wake of heightened tension with Pakistan. Army chief General Bipin Rawat has already been given the Z-plus security.

Army chief General Bipin Rawat has already been given the Z-plus security.

The official, however, said close proximity security of the chiefs of Air Staff and Naval Staff will continue to be given by the commandos of the respective forces, and the peripheral security will be given by the central and state security agencies.

Tags

Related Articles

karti-chidambaram-gets-bail-in-inx-media-corruption-case

Karti Chidambaram gets bail in INX Media corruption case

Mar 23, 2018, 06:11 pm IST

School teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 8-year-old student

Jan 25, 2019, 08:28 am IST

See Pictures of King Khan’s son dating daughter of his mother’s close friend

Dec 29, 2017, 05:13 pm IST

Swine Flu: Death reaches 100 in Rajasthan, 100 more diagnosed with symptoms

Feb 9, 2019, 08:46 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close