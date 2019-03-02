Amid India-Pak Tensions, Chiefs of IAF and NAVY to Get Z-Plus Security

Indian Air Force chief Air Marshal BS Dhanoa and chief of Naval staff Admiral Sunil Lanba will get a Z-plus security cover, officials said. The decision was taken after a thorough review of the threat perception to the two chiefs in the wake of heightened tension with Pakistan. Army chief General Bipin Rawat has already been given the Z-plus security.

The official, however, said close proximity security of the chiefs of Air Staff and Naval Staff will continue to be given by the commandos of the respective forces, and the peripheral security will be given by the central and state security agencies.