CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara play the female leads in Rajinikanth-AR Murugadoss film

Mar 2, 2019, 05:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

Superstar Rajinikanth’s next film will be directed by A.R.Murugadoss. The director has confirmed the project already. According to him, the movie will be a complete mass entertainer just like how the superstar’s fans expect. As per reports, Nayanthara and Keerthi Suresh will play the female leads.

Nayanthara has played Rajinikanth’s pair in ‘Chandramukhi’, apart from featuring in special dance numbers in ‘Sivaji’ and ‘Kuselan’. Though Keerthy is yet to share screen space with the superstar, she has worked with Murugadoss in ‘Sarkar’.

This upcoming film will have cinematography by ace Santosh Sivan and music by young sensation Anirudh Ravichander. Sun Pictures is most likely to produce this movie.

Tags

Related Articles

man throws shoe at nawz sharif

Man throws shoes at former Pakistan PM Nawas Sharif: See Video

Mar 11, 2018, 04:55 pm IST
cybre crime

Lingerie model of leading shopping website harassed online

Jul 8, 2017, 10:17 am IST

Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti in her Bold avatar: See Pics

Jan 19, 2019, 07:09 pm IST
Mercy killing

Shocking! Gujarati’s strange letter to President & PM Modi

Mar 22, 2018, 07:08 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close