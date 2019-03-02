Superstar Rajinikanth’s next film will be directed by A.R.Murugadoss. The director has confirmed the project already. According to him, the movie will be a complete mass entertainer just like how the superstar’s fans expect. As per reports, Nayanthara and Keerthi Suresh will play the female leads.

Nayanthara has played Rajinikanth’s pair in ‘Chandramukhi’, apart from featuring in special dance numbers in ‘Sivaji’ and ‘Kuselan’. Though Keerthy is yet to share screen space with the superstar, she has worked with Murugadoss in ‘Sarkar’.

This upcoming film will have cinematography by ace Santosh Sivan and music by young sensation Anirudh Ravichander. Sun Pictures is most likely to produce this movie.