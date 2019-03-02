Misuse of F-16 by Pakistan: US seeks information

The United States is seeking information on the potential misuse of American-made F-16 fighter jets by Pakistan against India in violation of the end-user agreement. The US State Department is aware of the reports and is seeking more information on whether there has been any violation by Pakistan to the F-16 end-user agreement it signed by the United States.

The Indian Air Force, on Thursday, displayed parts of an AMRAAM beyond visual range air-to-air missile as evidence to prove that Pakistan deployed F-16 fighter jets during an aerial raid targeting Indian military installations in Kashmir. Pakistan, however, denied the usage of the fighter aircraft.

According to Pentagon’s Defense Security and Cooperation Agency, F-16 jets were meant to be used to enhance Pakistan’s ability to conduct counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations.