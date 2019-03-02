KeralaLatest News

Pakistan’s decision to return Abhinandan – Former Kerala CM thanks Sidhu and Imran Khan

Mar 2, 2019, 04:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

Senior Congress leader and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy has thanked former Indian cricketer and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for the return of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was detained by Pakistan.

Oommen Chandy in his official Twitter page expressed his grattitiude. ” Thanks to genuine efforts of @sherryontopp and the goodwill gesture from @ImranKhanPTI”, Oommen chandy tweetted.

Sidhu replied to this twitter. Sidhu said that the words of Oommen chandy increses his courage. ” Humbled Sir, my courage has multiplied manifold… Your words give me the strength to walk the path of truth fearlessly and inspire me never to compromise with moral values”, sidhu tweeted.

