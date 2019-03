Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returned to a hero’s welcome from his country late on Friday, almost 60 hours after he was dramatically taken captive in PoK after being shot down while chasing an intruding Pakistani F-16.

The BCCI posted a special message for the IAF pilot on their official Twitter handle with his name engraved on a Team India jersey. “#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan You rule the skies and you rule our hearts. Your courage and dignity will inspire generations to come #TeamIndia,” the BCCI tweeted.

“A hero is more than just four letters. Through his courage, selflessness and perseverance, OUR HERO teaches us to have faith in ourselves”is what Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

“Real Hero. I bow down to you. Jai Hind” wrote Virat Kohli on Twitter.

“We salute your bravery” said Anil Kumble.