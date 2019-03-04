52nd Transfer in 27-Years. Story of IAS Officer Ashok Khemka

The Haryana government on Sunday issued transfer and posting orders for nine IAS officers with immediate effect, including 1991-batch senior bureaucrat Ashok Khemka.

Now, he has been sent to Haryana Science and Technology Department as it Principal Secretary. Khemka’s name is included in the list of nine IAS officers transferred on Sunday. In the transfer order issued by Chief Secretary DS Dhesi on Sunday, the government has not mentioned any reason behind the move.

This will be Khemka’s sixth transfer during current state BJP government which came to power in October 2014 in Haryana. This will also be his 52th transfer during 27-year service as an IAS officer.

The state government had recently reversed an over six-year-old order of Khemka in which he had withdrawn consolidation process of 3,184 acres of land in village Kot (Faridabad) after an inquiry showed that most of the land (2,565 acres) comprised uncultivable hilly area of Aravallis. The village is on the Gurgaon-Faridabad road.

The 1991-batch IAS officer had first been mentioned by the media in 2012 when he had cancelled the mutation of a land deal between Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra’s Skylight Hospitality and major real estate developer DLF.

He is a whistleblower of several scams that took place under Bhupinder Hooda’s regime, including the Robert Vadra DLF land grab scam, Sonepat-Kharkhoda IMT land scam case and Garhi Sampla Uddar Gagan land scam.