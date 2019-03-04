Air Chief Marshal S Krishnaswamy Explains Abhinandan Varthaman’s Unique Achievement

The MiG-21 Bison, although the most advanced variant of the aircraft, is not a match against the F-16, designed as an ‘”Air Superiority Fighter.” But IAF hero Abhinandan Varthaman managed to down F 16 using Mig-21 and Air Chief Marshal S. Krishnaswamy said Abhinandan is the first pilot to do so.

“He is the first combat pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF) to shoot down an F-16. He flew the first MiG-21 to achieve this feat. Varthaman was part of an IAF team that, through timely intervention, repulsed a Pakistani air raid into the Indian side of the Line of Control in Kashmir on Wednesday. In the process, the IAF defenders also managed to destroy a valuable air asset of Pakistan, an F-16, possibly a two-seater that is hard to replace” said Air Chief Marshal S Krishnaswamy.