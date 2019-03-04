General Election: CPI finalized candidate list

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has finalised its candidate list for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Party has excluded its only sitting MP from the state C.N.jayadevan.Two sitting MLA’s are named in the list. The decision came after the discussion in the party state executive and state council.

Party senior leader C. Divakaran who is the MLA from Nedumangad will contest from Thiruvananthapuram. In the last election, the CPI candidate has come in the third position, here. Thrissur, the CPI’s only sitting seat from the state former MLA from Ollur Rajaji Thomas Mathew will contest. The party declined seat the sitting MP C.N.Jayadevan. In Mavelikkara, Chittayam Gopakumar the sitting MLA from Adoor will be the candidate. In Wayanad, P.P.Suneer will try the luck for the party.

The list will be evaluated by the National Council and National Secretariat and the final decision will come only after the national council meeting.