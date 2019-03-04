Kollam Murder: P.C.Vishnunath trolls Kodiyeri

Former MLA and AICC secretary P.C.Vishnunath has trolled CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan for his comment on Chithara murder case.

A CPM member named Basheer was stabbed to death by a native named Shajahan. The murder took place due to some petty personal feud. But CPM has started campaigning it as a political murder. Kodiyeri has accused that the murder of Basheer was a reply by Congress.

P.C.Vishnunath has trolled this statement of Kodiyeri in his facebook post.

