‘OP 160/18 Kakshi Amminippilla’ will be released in April

The new Malayalam movie ‘OP 160/18 Kakshi : Amminippilla’ will hit screens in April. The movie has Asif Ali in the lead role. Asif is playing an advocate in the movie. And this is that he is doing the role of an advocate. The movie directed by debutant Dinjith Ayyathan.

Scripted by Sanilesh Shivan, the movie is a courtroom drama set in Thalassery. The story is centred around the case of a newlywed couple Shajith Kumar Amminipilla and his wife Kanthi Sivadasan. The former approaches advocate Pradeepan Manjodi, a political aspirant who initially refuses but later takes up the case, which gives the storyline a twist.

While Asif essays the role of advocate Pradeepan, Ahmed Siddique plays the role of Amminippilla. Basil Joseph also plays an advocate in the movie. Others in the cast include Vijayaraghavan, Nirmal Palazhy, Sudheesh, Mamukkoya, Sreekanth Murali, Lukman, Babu Annur, Aswathy Manoharan, Shibla and Sarayu Mohan.