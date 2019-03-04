Poornima Indrajith makes a grand comeback to acting

Malayalam actress Poornima Indrajith is coming back to fil industry. She will be soon seen in films again.

It is reported that Poornima has signed two films. ‘Virus’ directed by Aashiq Abu and ‘Thuramukham’ directed by Rajeev Ravi. Interestingly, both these films also stars her husband, Indrajith.

Poornima Indrajith took a break from movies after her marriage to actor Indrajith, After marriage, she was busy with TV anchoring and later by taking up fashion designing.

While shoot for Aashiq Abu’s ‘Virus’ has already been completed, ‘Thuramukham’ directed by Rajeev Ravi, is yet to go on floors. ‘