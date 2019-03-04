Sidhu Asks Govt If Indian Air Force Was Uprooting Trees or Killing Terrorists

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, questioned if India’s air strike in Pakistan had indeed killed hundreds.

“Deceit possesses our land in [the] guise of fighting a foreign enemy,” the Punjab minister, who left the BJP to join the Congress, tweeted.

“300 terrorist dead, Yes or No?. What was the purpose then? Were you uprooting terrorist or trees? Was it an election gimmick? Deceit possesses our land in guise of fighting a foreign enemy. Stop politicising the army, it is as sacred as the state”.he said.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah, who was addressing an election rally in Gujarat, said after the February 14 Pulwama attack in which over 40 CRPF men were killed, “everyone thought there could be no surgical strikes”. “But under (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi’s leadership, the government carried out an air strike and killed more than 250 terrorists,” the BJP chief said.