Amidst Growing Pressure, Pakistan Issues Order to Seize assets of banned outfits under UN sanctions

Amidst mounting pressure from the international community, Pakistan on Monday promulgated a law to streamline the procedure for the implementation of the UN sanctions against individuals and organizations part of terror groups operating on its soil and curb their financing.

The Foreign Office said that the government issued the UN Security Council (Freezing and Seizure) Order, 2019 in accordance with the provisions of Pakistan’s United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Act, 1948.

“The objective of the UNSC (Freezing and Seizure) Order 2019 is to streamline the procedure for implementation of Security Council Sanctions against designated individuals and entities,” it said in a statement.

“(From now onwards), all kinds of assets and properties of all (banned) organizations will be in the government’s control,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal. He said the government has taken over the control of assets and properties of all banned outfits operating in the country, Dawn reported.

He also said that the government will now also seize the charity wings and ambulances of such banned outfits.

The crackdown on banned groups came amid tensions with India following a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14 by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.