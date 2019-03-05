CPM suspended its secretary for praising Narendra Modi

CPM central committee has suspended its state secretary for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CPM Maharashtra state secretary and a member of central committee member Narasayya Adam was suspended for three months for praising Narendra Modi.

The party central committee in a press release informed the disciplinary action taken against him. The Central Committee of the CPI(M) decided to suspend CC member and its Maharashtra secretary, Comrade Narasayya Adam, from the Central Committee for three months. This is a consequence of his speech at a public event in Solapur in the presence of the Prime Minister and state Chief Minister which hurt the Party’s image.

Narendra Modi was in Solapur on January 9 to lay the foundation stone for the construction of 30,000 houses under the Prime Minister Awas Yojna in the country’s biggest beedi workers’ colony. Adam was campaigning for the construction of houses.

Adam had been campaigning for an affordable housing scheme for unorganised workers. In his speech, he had said that he was grateful to “the dear Prime Minister Modi” for “giving 30,000 houses” to poor women of Solapur. “I have been dreaming about this for seven to eight years. The coalition government (of NCP-Congress) had kept it on the back burner for three years. But our brave chief minister (Fadnavis) took out the file and gave to Modi saab and that dream seems to be coming to fruition. I want to urge the Prime Minister….we have resolved that by May 1, 2022, at the hands of Prime Minister, we will built these 30000 houses,” he had said.