This is What Supreme Court Decided on Review Plea for Reinvestigation Into Mahatma Gandhi’s Assassination

The Supreme Court has found “no grounds” to recall its judgement rejecting the plea seeking re-investigation into the alleged “larger conspiracy leading to” the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

“We have carefully gone through the review petition and the connected papers filed therewith. We do not find any ground, whatsoever, to entertain the same. The review petition is, accordingly dismissed,” a bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and L N Rao said in a recent order.

It was a Mumbai-based researcher Pankaj Phadnis who had filed a petition asking the apex court to go through a few books and a forensic report of the photographs of injuries on the body of Gandhi to decide the need for fresh investigation into his killing.