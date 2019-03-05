Latest NewsIndia

This is What Supreme Court Decided on Review Plea for Reinvestigation Into Mahatma Gandhi’s Assassination

Mar 5, 2019, 11:29 am IST
Less than a minute
Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has found “no grounds” to recall its judgement rejecting the plea seeking re-investigation into the alleged “larger conspiracy leading to” the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

“We have carefully gone through the review petition and the connected papers filed therewith. We do not find any ground, whatsoever, to entertain the same. The review petition is, accordingly dismissed,” a bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and L N Rao said in a recent order.

It was a Mumbai-based researcher Pankaj Phadnis who had filed a petition asking the apex court to go through a few books and a forensic report of the photographs of injuries on the body of Gandhi to decide the need for fresh investigation into his killing.

Tags

Related Articles

Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale allegedly slapped by youth, calls Statewide Bandh

Dec 9, 2018, 08:06 am IST

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana : Modi Government plans to sanction one crore houses

Dec 29, 2018, 05:00 pm IST
startups for women

Apps and startup that cater to women and their health

Mar 12, 2018, 12:06 pm IST

Muslim woman attacked for running cow shelter

Jul 1, 2018, 07:48 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close