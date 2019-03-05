Vyasan K.P.’s Dileep film titled as ‘Shubharathri’

Dileep has signed a new film with director Vyasan KP. The movie has been titled as ‘Shubharathri’ and its shoot is set to commence from the second week of March. Along with Dileep, the movie also stars veteran actor Siddique, Anu Sithara has been roped in as the female lead.

Director Vyasan last directed the critically acclaimed ‘Ayal Jeevichiruppund’. He had also written the screenplay for ‘Avatharam’, also starring Dileep. ‘Shubharathri’, is based on true events. The movie will have a high scope for performance for the lead actors.

‘Shubharathri’ also has a solid supporting cast comprising of Nedumudi Venu, Sai Kumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Indrans, Nadirshah, Hareesh Peradi, Manikandan, Saiju Kurup, Sudhi Koppa, Santhosh Keezhattoor, Prashanth, Shanthi Krishna, Asha Sarath, Sheelu Abraham, KPAC Lalitha and Thesni Khan.

Bijibal has bee signed as the composer. Aroma Mohan is producing and distributing the movie