You Will Have to Wait a Little Longer For Complete IPL Schedule, Here is Why

The schedule for the first 17 matches of IPL 2019 was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India around a couple of weeks ago. But it seems like the rest of the schedule will only be announced only after election dates are declared.

“It’s very clear that though the General Elections will overlap with the IPL, we have decided to keep the IPL within the territory of India. Having said that, efforts have been made to be in dialogue with various government agencies and there is a general agreement to that fact,” BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary Choudhary was quoted as saying.