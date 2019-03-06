A CISF sub-inspector died in a fire incident

CISF Sub-Inspector M.P.Godara fell unconscious after inhaling toxic gases. He was taken to AIIMS, but he succumbed to injuries.

A fire was broke out on the fifth floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at the CGO complex this morning. The building houses many important central government offices. 80% of the entire B1 wing has been gutted and several files and documents have been destroyed.

Twenty-four fire engines were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control.