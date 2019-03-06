Fire at Government Building, Fire Engines Rushed In

A fire broke out at the office of the ministry of social justice located in a building in central Delhi’s CGO complex on Wednesday morning. Twenty-four fire engines have been rushed to the spot.

A security personnel has been injured and taken to hospital. 25 fire engines were sent to the location near the busy Lodhi Road and the Barapullah flyover.

The blaze, has been brought under control, started on the fifth floor of the Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan, at the office of the Social Justice Ministry.

On January 12, a fire erupted on the first floor of the B block of the complex due to a short circuit. At the time, 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was controlled within an hour.