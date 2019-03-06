Here is What Mumbai Indians Tweeted After Kohli’s 40th Ton

Virat Kohli played down his 40th ODI hundred after India sealed a thrilling win over Australia in the second ODI in Nagpur on Tuesday. Kohli, who was named man-of-the-match for his polished 116 on a tricky pitch, instead focused on the spectacular bowling performances by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Vijay Shankar, who defended 10 off the final over.

But Mumbai Indians was quite excited about Kohli’s ton and they said only the SUperman(sachin Tendulkar) is ahead of him in terms of number of centuries.

, “Virat Kohli becomes the first human to score 40 hundreds in ODI cricket. He now chases the Superman from India.” tweeted MI.

Kohli is nine hundreds away to equal former India and Mumbai Indians’ batsman Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries.