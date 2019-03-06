India Dismisses Pak’s Claim of Shooting Down Sukhoi Jets

NEW DELHI: The Defence Ministry on Tuesday said Pakistan’s claim of shooting down a Sukhoi-30 jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) during a dogfight last week,is simply false. IAF said the claim appeared to be a cover-up for the loss of a Pakistani fighter jet.

The Pakistani Air Force carried out unsuccessful aerial combat on February 27 as retaliation to India’s strike at a major terrorist training camp of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terror group in Pakistan’s Balakot.

India lost a MiG-21 Bison while it shot down an F-16 of the Pakistani Air Force during the aerial skirmish. Pakistan had claimed that it downed two Indian fighter jets.

“Build-up of PAF aircraft on their side of LoC was noticed in time and additional aircraft were scrambled to tackle the adversary. In their attempt to attack our ground targets, PAF aircraft were engaged effectively,” the Defence Ministry said.